Amazon’s Official Twitter Hits Back at Congressman: ‘You Don’t Really Believe the Peeing in Bottles Thing, Do You?’

By Joe DePaoloMar 25th, 2021, 9:34 am

Amid an ongoing outcry over work conditions at its warehouses, Amazon is bristling at some of the blowback they’ve being receiving on social media — and firing back at some of their critics.

Amazon’s official Twitter account, late Wednesday, sniped at Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) for calling out the company.

“Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles,” Pocan wrote.

The company took exception to the claim that their workers are not given adequate bathroom access.

“You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” The Amazon News Twitter account shot back at Pocan. “If that were true, nobody would work for us.”

The replies to Amazon’s tweet showed that many do indeed have questions about the working conditions provided by the global behemoth:

Pocan himself fired back as well.

Debate on this issue is front and center ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) trip to Alabama Friday in support of a unionization effort by workers.

