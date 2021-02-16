Amy Cooper, the White Woman Who Called Cops on an Innocent Black Bird-Watcher, Has All Charges Dismissed After Racial Bias Training

Charges against Amy Cooper, the white woman who made headlines last spring for calling the police on an innocent Black bird-watcher, were all dismissed after she completed an educational program on racial biases.

Christian Cooper (no relation to Amy Cooper) was birdwatching in New York’s Central Park last spring when he encountered Amy Cooper, who had her dog off its leash in the Ramble — a forested area of the park.

When a defiant Amy refused to leash her dog, he began to film her, later asking the dog to “come” so that he could put the leash on himself.

That’s when matters escalated, as Amy quickly called the police and falsely claimed that Christian was threatening her, putting on an incredibly terrified, at times hysterical, voice — despite the fact that Christian was feet away from her.

Amy lost her job at Franklin Templeton Investments following the incident — the company noting in a statement that, “We do not tolerate racism of any kind.”

Amy has since completed five therapeutic sessions on racial bias, which the prosecution used as leverage when asking a judge to dismiss one count of filing a false police report.

The classes, according to The New York Times, were part of a “restorative justice” program offered to Amy as an alternative consequence due to her lack of criminal background.

The prosecutor Joan Illuzzi additionally reported that Amy’s therapist claimed the five sessions were “a moving experience,” adding that Amy has “learned a lot.”

Amy’s lawyer Robert Barnes later posted to Twitter to reveal that the New York District Attorney’s office dismissed all charges against her, adding, “Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation [and] they may yet face legal consequences.”

After a thorough & honest inquiry, the New York DA’s office dismissed all charges today against #AmyCooper. We thank them for their integrity & concur w/ the outcome. Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation & they may yet face legal consequences. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) February 16, 2021

At the time of the incident, Christian explained that he would not help the DA prosecute Amy, noting that “she’s already paid a steep price.”

“That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on,” he said. “If the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”

