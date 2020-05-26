Franklin Templeton Investments has fired Amy Cooper, the woman who called police falsely claiming that Christian Cooper, a black man, was threatening her life in Central Park.

On Tuesday afternoon, the company announced in a tweet that “Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

The incident in question exploded on social media after Mr. Cooper posted video of an encounter he had in Central Park with a woman who was violating park rules by failing to leash her dog, later identified as Ms. Cooper.

In the video, Ms. Cooper tells Mr. Cooper that she intends to call police and tell them that “an African American man” is in the park threatening her life, and then proceeds to do just that.

Ms. Cooper later apologized to “everyone” for her behavior, while denying she’s racist. Her now-former employer apparently disagrees.

