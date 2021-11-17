Amy Klobuchar Announces She’s Cancer-Free

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced on Wednesday that she is cancer-free.

“Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear. I’m so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me. And don’t forget– schedule that mammogram today!” she tweeted.

Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear. I’m so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me. And don’t forget– schedule that mammogram today! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 17, 2021

In September, Klobuchar announced she was treated for breast cancer earlier this year.

She wrote:

In February of this year, doctors at Mayo Clinic found small white spots called calcifications during a routine mammogram. After this was discovered, I had a biopsy at Piper Breast Center in Minneapolis, and then learned that I had Stage 1A breast cancer. After a number of other tests, I returned to Mayo and had a lumpectomy on the right breast which involved the removal of the cancer. In May, I completed a course of radiation treatment, and after additional follow-up visits, it was determined in August that the treatment went well. Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com