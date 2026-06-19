‘Are You Smiling?’ Trump Jabs the Media As He Claims Journalists Are Happy to Tour His New Plane

President Donald Trump bragged about his new airplane on Friday, courtesy of the Qatari government, as he described it as “the world’s most luxurious plane.”

Trump unveiled the sparkling new $400 million Boeing jet before a crowd at Joint Base Andrews.

“We were, had a little bit of a log jam with the, I call them the ‘normal 747s,'” Trump said. “And I asked the Emir if we could use the brand new 747 that he got when we first heard about it.”

Trump continued, “And I said, ‘We’d like to use it for a little while,’ because our planes are pretty old. See, a normal president wouldn’t do this. A normal president wants to stay away from aircraft. We don’t want to order any aircraft so that everybody thinks — but our country has to be represented properly.”

“And the hangar was built for the large plane,” Trump said. “The other plane is such a difference in size. But there will never be one like this. This is very unique. This is considered the world’s most luxurious plane when it was built. It was built at a level that will probably never be seen again.”

Trump then offered to let the press have a tour.

“And if the press would like, I don’t know if it’s going to help me with stories. I don’t think there’ll be any difference, but what we’re going to do is take you for just a quick tour,” Trump said. “The press is actually, — Oh, look at them! They are actually smiling,” he claimed, while peering over the crowd toward the press pool.

“Are you smiling? First time I’ve seen them smile in years!” Trump exclaimed. “They don’t smile at Republicans. They should smile at Republicans because we’re the ones that make America great. Anyway, but that’s good. You happy about that? And, we’ll do it. So, when I leave they’ll take you for a little tour. You’ll see something you won’t even believe. You’ll be spending a lot of time doing a lot of trips. Going to Turkey. We’ll be going at some point during the year back to China.”

Last July, Republican members of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted against an amendment prohibiting Trump from keeping the Qatari plane after his term.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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