A joint probe conducted by the FBI and Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office has been opened regarding potential wrong-doing taken by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) coronavirus task force over the spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes.

Cuomo has been accused by New York State Attorney General Letitia James of seriously undercounting nursing home deaths. This week Cuomo held a press conference claiming “all the deaths in the nursing homes and in the hospitals were always fully publicly and accurately reported.”

“The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn have launched an investigation that is examining, at least in part, the actions of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force in its handling of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the pandemic,” the Times Union reported on Wednesday night.

“The probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is apparently in its early stages and is focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s task force,” the paper noted, citing one source familiar with the matter.

When contacted by The Times Union, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn couldn’t “confirm or deny” if an investigation had been launched.

