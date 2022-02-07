Andrew Cuomo Speaks Out, Says He Wouldn’t Have Resigned if He Could Do it Over and Isn’t Ruling Out a Comeback

New York’s former Governor Andrew Cuomo has spoken out after he resigned over several sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo spoke to Bloomberg’s Laura Nahmias in an interview published Monday, in which he stressed that he would not have resigned from office if he had the chance to do it over.

“I never resigned because I said I did something wrong. I said, I’m resigning because I don’t want to be a distraction,” he told Nahmias, who noted he is not “ready to commit” to another political run.

The Bloomberg reporter explained that while Cuomo has not ruled out a comeback, he is currently focused on “clearing his family name and righting what he sees as wrongs done to him and his closest aides.”

“I’m still focused on communicating what happened here. Because as a precedent, it has to be exposed,” Cuomo said. “Vindication is not the reason to run for office.”

According to Nahmias, Cuomo is currently “preoccupied” with New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who investigated the sexual harassment claims against him and determined that Cuomo “violated multiple federal and state harassment laws.”

Cuomo labeled James’ report as “prosecutorial misconduct,” and claimed her investigation was politically motivated, pointing to her run for governor, which she dropped in December.

James’ office hit back at Cuomo in a comment to Bloomberg, saying, “No one, including Andrew Cuomo, can dispute the fact that multiple investigations found allegations of sexual harassment against him to be credible.”

“Only he is to blame for inappropriately touching his own staff and then quitting so he didn’t have to face impeachment,” a spokesperson added in a statement. “His baseless attacks won’t change the reality — Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com