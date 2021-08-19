Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Sen. Angus King (I-ME) rounded out a trio of senators who announced Thursday that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19,” Hickenlooper said in a statement late Thursday afternoon. “I’m feeling much better and will continue to isolate at the direction of the Congressional Attending Physician.”

Hickenlooper, 69, became the third and youngest and senator on Thursday to test positive for the virus. “Despite all my efforts, when I began feeling mildly feverish yesterday, I took a test this morning at my doctor’s suggestion, and it came back positive,” the 77-year-old King said in a statement earlier in the afternoon. “While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), 70, announced hours before King that he also had a confirmed case. Communications Director Phillip Waller said in a statement on his behalf that he was isolating, and that everyone with whom he had “come in close contact recently has been notified.”

It isn’t clear which company’s Covid-19 vaccine the senators received or how long ago they were vaccinated. Congressional Democrats — with whom King caucuses — said they had been fully vaccinated as of March, making it at least five months for the two liberals.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) became the first vaccinated senator to contract Covid-19 earlier this month, when he tested positive after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

