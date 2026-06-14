CNN’s Nic Robertson Drops a Reality Check On Trump’s Claim The Deal With Iran Is ‘Now Complete’

CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson poured cold water on President Donald Trump’s celebratory claim that the deal to end the Iran war was “now complete” — just minutes after the president’s announcement.

Trump dropped a Truth Social Sunday reading, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The “deal” is really a Memorandum of Understanding expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday. It calls for a 60-day ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and an agreement to keep negotiating over Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

“We still haven’t heard from the Iranians saying that they’ve reached this agreement, as well,” Robertson said Sunday. He continued:

On the simplest of things to say, “We can open the Strait of Hormuz.” Let’s see how that works. But the really hard stuff, the technical detail of, you know, how much of that 400kg of highly-enriched uranium is Iran willing to see shipped off of its soil? How much is it going to demand to dilute itself? How much in what it considers war reparations and damages and frozen assets is it going to insist on having. You know, what’s going to be the situation going forward? What’s going to be the precise language around Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons in the future? What sort of timeline is there going to be on it?

Robertson added, “These kind of things, to negotiate this out in 60 days, I think that is somewhat dreaming. It’s an aspiration to make a ceasefire hold and work. There’s a lot to be done in those 60 days. It’s going to be beyond tough.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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