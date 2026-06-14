‘Accomplished Nothing’: Critics Trash Trump’s Boasting About ‘Great’ Iran Deal

Critics of Donald Trump took to social media to trash the president’s bragging about his “great deal” with Iran that no other president before him could have accomplished.

Trump announced Sunday — right before his planned UFC fights on the White House lawn that coincided with his 80th birthday — that “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!”

“Let the oil flow!” Trump claimed about the Strait of Hormuz, before backtracking and saying the strait would be open after the Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Switzerland on Friday. The substance of the MOU isn’t fully known, but it reportedly calls for a 60-day ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and an agreement to keep negotiating over Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

Trump has repeatedly said his goal with the war was: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The hazy deal Trump cut was instantly skewered by many on social media.

“My guess: once Trump gets to crow on his birthday about a deal he’ll falsely cast as a ‘peace deal’ in a war he started—even if real, it’s no peace deal—and once markets open strong tomorrow, he’ll start saying Iran is lying about deal terms,” wrote political columnist Seth Abramson. “I highly doubt one is signed Friday.”

My guess: once Trump gets to crow on his birthday about a deal he'll falsely cast as a "peace deal" in a war he started—even if real, it's no peace deal—and once markets open strong tomorrow, he'll start saying Iran is lying about deal terms. I highly doubt one is signed Friday. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 14, 2026

“13 US soldiers died, 168 Iranian school children died and the entire world was forced to pay more for gas just so trump could get Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days that was already open before he bombed Iran????” wrote political influencer Covie.

13 US soldiers died, 168 Iranian school children died and the entire world was forced to pay more for gas just so trump could get Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days that was already open before he bombed Iran???? — Covie (@covie_93) June 14, 2026

“The reported details of this Iran deal are so insulting to the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who died. We’ve accomplished nothing. Iran is reopening the Strait of Hormuz, not giving up its uranium, and Trump is going to give them $25 billion. That’s way worse than the deal Obama negotiated, wrote political strategist Mike Nellis.

The reported details of this Iran deal are so insulting to the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who died. We’ve accomplished nothing. Iran is reopening the Strait of Hormuz, not giving up its uranium, and Trump is going to give them $25 billion. That’s way worse than the deal Obama… — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 14, 2026

“This has to survive till Friday apparently,” wrote Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan.

This has to survive till Friday apparently. https://t.co/hxm5DR2FvI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 14, 2026

“Before everyone celebrates the supposed US-Iran peace deal: Maybe remember that Trump was pushing for a deal to be signed on his birthday for symbolic purposes. Actual deal won’t be signed until June 19th. Let’s see what happens with Strait of Hormuz traffic in the interim,” wrote anti-Trump poster “Angry Staffer.”

Before everyone celebrates the supposed US-Iran peace deal: Maybe remember that Trump was pushing for a deal to be signed on his birthday for symbolic purposes. Actual deal won’t be signed until June 19th. Let’s see what happens with Strait of Hormuz traffic in the interim. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 14, 2026

“Ending the war as soon as possible is the best outcome left, but the truth is Trump accomplished none of his goals and lost the war to Iran,” wrote former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor. “Iran’s nuclear program is not eliminated, nor are its ballistic missiles. But Iran now knows it can crater the global economy at any time.”

Ending the war as soon as possible is the best outcome left, but the truth is Trump accomplished none of his goals and lost the war to Iran. Iran's nuclear program is not eliminated, nor are its ballistic missiles. But Iran now knows it can crater the global economy at any time. https://t.co/ilbPUxb21W — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 14, 2026

“It’s not a deal. It’s a memorandum of understanding. And based on the details released so far, Iran seems to have walked away with the better end of the bargain,” wrote Dem strategist Christopher Webb.

It’s not a deal. It’s a memorandum of understanding. And based on the details released so far, Iran seems to have walked away with the better end of the bargain. pic.twitter.com/mV07cycWwZ — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 14, 2026

More reactions:

Trump gave Iran $25 billion and six flags over Georgia just so he could announce a “deal” before his birthday party. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 14, 2026

Good news…The “agreement now in place” provides for “pre-implementation discussions…” which “will lay the foundation for the technical talks” before a meeting on Friday where an agreement may be signed!! https://t.co/wi0KayN0Ck — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) June 14, 2026

"These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks" ???????? https://t.co/bst0qHHR0F — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 14, 2026

TRUMP: I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz TRUMP 1 HOUR LATER: The strait will open on Friday pic.twitter.com/OBKdWgvBri — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz was open before Trump's war, so he cannot claim its reopening as a war "victory." Illogical. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 14, 2026

Beginning to think Truth Social posts don’t have the full force of law I was always led to believe. https://t.co/5c4oEVt2Sp — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) June 14, 2026

Trump made his Sunday announcement 106 days after Operation Epic Fury started.

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