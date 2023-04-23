In the opinion of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is not House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who is leading the House Republican caucus, but rather Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Appearing on Inside with Jen Psaki Sunday, the New York congresswoman essentially argued that Kevin McCarthy is a puppet and Greene is actually calling the shots.

“Speaker McCarthy, in order to become speaker, had to cut some deals we still don’t know the details on,” Psaki said. “Do you think he’s actually running his caucus or do you think someone else is.”

“He’s not,” the congresswoman replied. She added, “I think you you’ve got Marjorie Taylor Greene running the caucus. I mean, and she makes very common public statements to that effect. Every time something irks her, she communicates that McCarthy is doing her bidding. And I think that this is something that is quite clear.”

The congresswoman argued McCarthy has had to make a choice between the two sides of his caucus, and has opted to back the far-Right.

“I think that Speaker McCarthy is stuck between having to please the most racist and heinous elements of his party with having to maintain a majority, and he is choosing to side with the extremists,” she said.

She added, “He’s kind of brought himself up a creek without a paddle.”

