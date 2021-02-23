Associated Press reporter Matt Lee confronted State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday, asking Price whether his department was taking credit for the previous administration’s achievements.

“Don’t you think it’s bit disingenuous to claim credit for the 18 companies winding down?” Lee asked at a department press conference, speaking in reference to the European nations that have withdrawn support for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“All of this work was done in the previous administration, and you guys have only been … in office for a month. Right? Are you telling me that in the last four weeks, these 18 companies all of a sudden decide to say, ‘Oh my God! We better not do anything with Nord Stream 2.’ All of that — you guys are taking credit for stuff that the previous administration did. Right? No? Yes or no?”

“Matt, I am speaking for the Department of State,” Price replied. “The people who have been working this, the people who are working this now, were the same people a month ago, were the same people three months ago, four months ago.”

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline would run from Russia to Germany, allowing Russia to bypass Ukraine in transporting gas to Europe. The foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine co-authored a Monday op-ed calling on President Joe Biden to be proactive in stopping the pipeline, using sanctions and other measures.

Responding to a follow-up question, Price added, “We have the same position that the previous administration had. It is a bad deal. It is bad for Europe. It is in contravention of Europe’s own stated energy goals.”

Watch above via the State Department.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]