‘Are You Okay?’ Jen Psaki Brutally Mocks ‘Increasingly Bizarre’ DeSantis Campaign

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brutally mocked the “increasingly bizarre” and troubled presidential candidacy of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, mock-asking “Are you okay?”

On Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Psaki delivered a vicious commentary lampooning DeSantis over a heap of bad news and bad press he piled up recently, including his defense of a controversial slavery curriculum, his campaign in disarray, and his teen-pop-star-like spending:

So lately, as I have been watching the way Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running his presidential campaign, there is a question that has been running through my mind. Are you okay, Governor? I mean, for real? Are you good? It’s okay if you don’t actually want to run for president. It’s completely okay. It’s difficult, really, to take away any other conclusion. When you look at the events of the last few weeks from the Florida governor’s increasingly bizarre campaign for the White House. Take his recent fundraising report. It turns out until recently, at least, he was burning through money like a teen pop star with a new record deal. For anyone who doesn’t follow that, it’s quite quickly. But this whole spending issue was apparently news to Ron DeSantis. This detail from some of the reporting earlier this week really stuck out to me. Quote, that the campaign did not hit expected fundraising targets and spent exorbitantly caught the candidate and his wife by surprise, a person with knowledge of the reaction said. Now, here’s the thing. DeSantis and his wife have been criss crossing the country on a private plane, private jets spending more than $1,000,000 on air travel. I mean, did they walk onto that plane and think those jets were free or something? Don’t they know free? Private jet rides are only available to conservative Supreme Court justices with rich benefactors? Sorry, I couldn’t help myself on that one. And it is not just the fundraising either. It’s it’s hard to imagine that Desantis’s defense of some policies had the goal of actually winning votes in mind. This week, he defended a decision by the Florida Department of Education to include language in the state curriculum, effectively defending slavery and touting the supposed benefits of it to people who were enslaved. I mean, it was so beyond the pale. Even the standards of conservative culture wars didn’t buy it, didn’t buy into it. It sparked one of the first attacks this primary cycle from the friendly and mild mannered Republican candidate, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who criticized the governor’s comments by pointing out there is no silver lining in slavery. Fact check. That one’s very, very true.

Psaki went on to rip DeSantis over his flirtation with RFK Jr. and a very awkward moment with a youngster eating an Icee in Iowa.

Watch above via MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes.

