Arizona Senate Debate Gets Testy as Trump-Backed, Thiel-Funded Candidate Accused of Being ‘Owned’

Arizona’s Republican Senate debate got heated on Wednesday night as Trump-backed Blake Masters and businessman Jim Lamon traded stinging barbs.

The third candidate on the stage, retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, largely avoided the vitriol, while State Attorney General Mark Brnovich opted to skip the debate and said in a statement he was in Washington, D.C. to “fight for the people of Arizona and against the Biden Administration’s open-border policies.”

In what is already one of the most expensive primaries this cycle, the battle for the GOP nomination remains incredibly close as Masters leads but continues to be dogged by scandals regarding his past.

“We need to implement these ‘America First’ policies,” Masters said during the debate, boasting of his Trump endorsement. “President Trump trusts me to do that. He met with Jim Lamon, he thought he was a bozo. I am the America First candidate, that is why I am endorsed.”

Lamon hit back at Masters hard, slamming him for the millions that billionaire Peter Thiel has put behind his campaign.

“Let’s look no further than where this guy’s, you know, who’s holding the purse,” said Lemon. “So this guy, $17 million coming out of big tech, California globalist guy who who will own that, too?”

“I owe nothing except to the American people and taxpayer because it’s my money that — and also the great donations across this great state,” Lamon continued.

“No one is going to control me or own me. He’s owned right now and will be in the U.S. Senate,” Lamon added about his opponent, landing one of the big blows of the night.

Masters hit back, saying Lamon is using the “slimiest D.C. consultant. He’s just running the playbook. That same consultant, by the way — fact check this — who ran Martha McSally’s race and lost. Okay. So these guys know how to lose Arizona.”

“I’m going to stay positive, stay laser-focused on the issues. That’s why President Trump endorsed me,” Masters added, again name-checking the former president.

The GOP primary will be on August 2nd to determine which candidate will run against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax

