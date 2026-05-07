Stephen Colbert Rams Dead ‘Dove of Peace’ Back in the Box Upon Reading Trump’s ‘One Page’ Iran Peace Memo

Stephen Colbert rammed his dead “dove of peace” back in its box as he mocked President Donald Trump’s alleged “one page memorandum” to Iran setting out a framework for ending the war as a “letter of intent” that the regime trashed as an “American wishlist.”

According to exclusive reporting by Axios, the White House believes it is nearing a preliminary agreement with Iran that could halt the conflict and establish a framework for broader nuclear negotiations, outlined in the memo.

Colbert opened his monologue on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show by cheering the news.

“We all may have something to celebrate soon because according to White House officials, the US and Iran are closing in on an end to the war,” he said, as the audience cheered. “Well, all right. There you have it. At last, an end to the conflict and to commemorate it, I will now release the ceremonial dove of peace.”

Pulling out a prop box, he gently opened the lid and pretended to search for the dove. As he shook the box, a stuffed white dove fell to the studio floor. Feigning shock, he pretended to watch the bird fly off into the distance.

“There it goes,” he said. “Send us a postcard from Tehran.”

As he began to dig into the details of the approaching peace deal, however, his mock enthusiasm gave way to despair.

“It’s all because reportedly, Trump is ready to sign a one-page memorandum of understanding that sets a framework for a more detailed nuclear negotiations later,” said Colbert. “So, it’s a single sheet of paper, which is a letter of intent to eventually outline the idea of what you might agree to some other time.”

Rolling back an old clip of Trump saying he had “concepts of a plan,” the comedian jibed, “Okay. That’s close enough. That’s something. It’s something. It’s not nothing.”

Colbert then detailed the contents of the memo: “The bullet points of this single sheeter include a moratorium on nuclear enrichment for the Iranians, the U.S. lifting of its sanctions, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz. So, exactly what was happening before.”

“I think I might have a case of déjà Hormuz,” he joked.

Rounding on the Iranian regime’s reaction, which lambasted the memo’s demands as a “wishlist” and unrealistic, Colbert fumed in mockery, “Okay, give me the bird back. Like, give me the bird back.”

“And I’ll take the box. Give me the box, too,” he said, ramming the bird back inside and closing the lid. “Thank you very much.”

Watch above via CBS.

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