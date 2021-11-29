Arizona State University Students Call for Kyle Rittenhouse to be Expelled From Online Classes

Arizona State University students have called for Kyle Rittenhouse to be expelled from the online nursing classes he has been taking, a week after the 18-year-old was acquitted of charges that stemmed from when he was in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25 last year during riots in the aftermath of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by a White police officer.

Rittenhouse is a non-degree-seeking student at ASU who has been taking online classes offered through the university.

According to Fox News:

The Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU are all calling on the Arizona State University administration to take action against Rittenhouse by withdrawing him from the university and releasing a statement against him. The four groups are calling him “Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.” … The groups also demand that the university administration “reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a safe space from White Supremacy.” Students making the demands also want the administration to redirect funding from the Arizona State University Police Department to the multicultural center and they are demanding

“the establishment of a care center on campus.”

“The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we as the ASU community do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all,” a Students for Socialism at Arizona State University spokesperson told Fox News. Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible.”

The spokesperson added that the Rittenhouse trial “effectively gives right-winged individuals the license to kill other individuals who protest for human rights.”

“Rittenhouse took the lives of innocent people with the intent to do so—by strapping an assault rifle to himself in a crowd of unarmed citizens. That is the textbook definition of intention, said the spokesperson. “The decision made by the court is one of thousands of cases that have been influenced by biased judges, predominantly white juries, and mistakes inherent in a judicial system founded off of injustice to begin with.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com