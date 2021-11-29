Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said she ended an “unproductive” phone call with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), to whom she spoke “in the hope of receiving a direct apology” Monday, after controversial anti-Muslim comments from Boebert came to light last week in a now-viral video clip.

Omar released a statement saying:

“Today, I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate. Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric. I decided to end the unproductive call.”

Boebert, who represents the western slope of Colorado, apologized on Twitter last Friday, saying, “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly.”

Boebert was facing an avalanche of criticism for telling a made-up anecdote in which she jested that a staffer was afraid to see “jihad squad” member Omar near an elevator, but she reassured the staffer saying, “She doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.” Omar swiftly denounced Boebert’s tale as not just “made up,” but also “anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

“I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate,” added Omar, who was one of the first Muslim women ever elected to Congress. Omar’s statement concluded:

“To date, the Republican Party leadership has done nothing to condemn and hold their own members accountable for repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment. This is not about one hateful statement or one politician; it is about a party that has mainstreamed bigotry and hatred. It is time for Republican Leader [Kevin] McCarthy to actually hold his party accountable.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com