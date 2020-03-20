comScore

As #WhereIsJoe Trends on Twitter, Biden Emerges to Blast Trump: ‘Behind the Curve’ on Coronavirus Response

By Josh FeldmanMar 20th, 2020, 3:05 pm

The question of where former Vice President Joe Biden has been in the past few days as the country continues dealing with the spread of coronavirus, with #whereisjoe trending as of this posting.

Much of it has been people contrasting Biden in the past few days with actions and proposals from Senator Bernie Sanders, including from the Sanders camp. There’s also been people tweeting with the hashtag to push back.

This afternoon Biden blasted the Trump administration’s coronavirus response in a call with reporters and commended the leadership of governors in the states hurt most:

He ended by remarking, “I promise you’re going to hear more of me than you want to.”

