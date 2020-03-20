As #WhereIsJoe Trends on Twitter, Biden Emerges to Blast Trump: ‘Behind the Curve’ on Coronavirus Response

The question of where former Vice President Joe Biden has been in the past few days as the country continues dealing with the spread of coronavirus, with #whereisjoe trending as of this posting.

Much of it has been people contrasting Biden in the past few days with actions and proposals from Senator Bernie Sanders, including from the Sanders camp. There’s also been people tweeting with the hashtag to push back.

I hope it’s not too “divisive” for me to gently suggest that if you’re running for President right now, you should be front and center addressing this crisis. Sorta like Bernie. https://t.co/EkB0nv8UFv — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 20, 2020

Joe Biden's omnipresence, steely calm and inspiring leadership has shown the US what A Real President does in times of crises. Oh wait — has anyone seen Joe? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2020

People, I mean this sincerely: #whereisjoe? Trump is in front of the cameras every day, reassuring people, putting on the appearance of "leadership." Where is #Biden? Why isn't he dominating the airwaves??? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 20, 2020

Biden has no campaign other than bragging about how important he was in the Obama administration. Trump is on national TV every day blaming this crisis on the Obama admin. Biden should be on NBC the moment these pressers end refuting Trump's lies. Where is he? — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 20, 2020

This afternoon Biden blasted the Trump administration’s coronavirus response in a call with reporters and commended the leadership of governors in the states hurt most:

Biden on conference call: "The president has been behind the curve throughout this whole response." He accuses Trump of being "all over the map" and said government needs to be "straightforward, clear and reliable" — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 20, 2020

On a call with press, @JoeBiden says "President Trump–stop saying false things, will ya?…Stop saying false things that makes you sound like a hero." — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) March 20, 2020

Biden says while he's off the campaign trail he's holding "constant telephone conferences" with his staff and talking with medical advisers 4-5 times a day Adds they are following CDC guidelines most of his staff is working from home and people are wearing "masks" and "gloves" — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 20, 2020

Biden says he’s coordinating with House and Senate Democratic leadership and members, as well as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. He singles out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as “doing one hell of a job.” — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) March 20, 2020

He ended by remarking, “I promise you’re going to hear more of me than you want to.”

“I promise you’re going to hear more of me than you want to,” Joe Biden says to end a 30 minute call with reporters to talk about the coronavirus. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 20, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]