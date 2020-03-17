CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang shocked many by revealing that a White House official took President Donald Trump’s “Chinese virus” slur even further by calling the coronavirus “kung flu” right to her face.

On Tuesday morning, shortly after Trump sent another “Chinese virus” tweet, Jiang told her Twitter followers that an unnamed White House official had dialed up the racism.

“This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face,” Jiang wrote, adding “Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back.”

This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face. Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2020

The revelation sparked immediate and widespread revulsion from many blue-checks on Twitter, including prominent media and political figures.

Federal officials and others have warned against referring to COVID-19 in a manner that links it with China, in part to reduce racist stigma.

Weijia Jiang is the reporter who maneuvered Trump into agreeing to be tested for the coronavirus by asking if he was being “selfish” by resisting the test. Despite entreaties to do so, Jiang has not revealed the name of the offending official.

