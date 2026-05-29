‘NOT TRUE’: Pam Bondi Denies Blaming Blanche for Epstein Files Bungle in Closed-Door Hearing

In a Friday post on X, former Attorney General Pam Bondi denied placing the blame on Acting AG Todd Blanche for the mismanagement of the Epstein files, writing, “NOT TRUE.”

Bondi was responding to on-camera accusations made by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) on Friday, after the first portion of Bondi’s closed-door hearing before the House Oversight Committee to discuss her role in the Justice Department’s handling of the documents related to convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Garcia, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said to reporters:

It is clear, in just this part of the of the interview, that she continues to push all of the investigation — and the blame — on acting AG Todd Blanche. She said, and I quote, “Acting AG Blanche was managing the entire investigation.” And what you’re going to hear in that interview, and what she’s saying here in her words and remarks, is that it was Todd Blanche, the current acting AG, that was leading the Epstein investigation. And, quite frankly, all of the mistakes that we saw, the redactions, not protecting survivors, she continues to push that back onto the acting AG Todd Blanche — who, by the way, was Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer.

Responding to a clip of the moment on X, Bondi wrote, “NOT TRUE. I praised Acting AG Blanche’s management of this Herculean task. I said his ethics are beyond reproach and that he is an incredible Attorney General.”

NOT TRUE. I praised Acting AG Blanche’s management of this Herculean task. I said his ethics are beyond reproach and that he is an incredible Attorney General. https://t.co/vuzw32KC3k — Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) May 29, 2026

Garcia then responded to her tweet, writing Friday on X, “Ms. Bondi, you said ‘Blanche was managing the entire investigation,’ and you said he was responsible for redactions that exposed survivors. You deflected to him over 30 times. We think Chairman [James] Comer [R-KY] should have videotaped this, don’t you agree?”

In a separate tweet, Garcia added that Bondi “refused to answer ANY questions” about President Donald Trump.

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