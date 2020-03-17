President Donald Trump is keeping his fight with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo going, tussling over how to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same,” Trump tweeted, before using a name for the disease critics have slammed as racist. “Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it….”

Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Trump’s tweet is a continuation of the swipes he launched on Cuomo after Monday’s teleconference between the president and state governors across the country. Cuomo has repeatedly expressed frustration that the federal government isn’t doing enough to respond to the virus, so Trump accused him of being the one who has to “do more.”

Cuomo fired back by saying “YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President.” He also said he’d be “happy” to do Trump’s job if the president hands control of the Army Corps of Engineers over to him.

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corps of Engineers and I’ll take it from there.https://t.co/nfjZ8xiRL4 https://t.co/YNvdHC3Xz3 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]