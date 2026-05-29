Daily Wire Begs Country Stars To Perform For Trump’s 250th Celebration

The right-wing Daily Wire is trying to throw the Trump administration a life preserver by begging country music stars to “do the right thing” and perform on the National Mall for President Donald Trump’s “Freedom 250” concert series.

The plea came as musical acts like Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, and the original singers in Milli Vanilli have all backed out over concerns the event was being politicized, with several musicians saying they were not informed what the concert series would be. In fact, as of Friday, only Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and Fab Morvan — the survivor of the two Milli Vanilli frontmen who were caught lip-syncing during the group’s heyday — were still on the bill. Freedom Williams, the lead rapper from C+C Music Factory posted a video that initially said he was out but then indicated he might still perform; the group’s co-founder Robert Clivillés, will not be participating and sharply denounced both the concert series itself and Williams’ use of the group’s name.

Just two days after organizers announced the musical lineup for the Freedom 250 festival in D.C. this summer, nearly all of the listed acts have publicly backed out or disputed their involvement. As of Friday, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice are set to still perform.… pic.twitter.com/cQh6IalfjE — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) May 29, 2026

McBride, arguably the biggest star originally listed, wrote on social media that she was misled by the event organizers who had assured her it was a “nonpartisan event,” and her story wasn’t a one-off.

Daily Wire writer Brad Bishop argued in his article titled, Hey Country Stars, Do The Right Thing: Perform On The National Mall — Your fans will love it because they actually love their country, that country music is the perfect choice for the Trump event. He wrote:

Every week we see videos of Morgan Wallen selling out football stadiums, Ella Langley hitting the top of the charts with songs about God, Riley Green putting out conservative-coded songs like “Different ‘Round Here,” and new artists like Dexter and the Moonrocks going viral through conservative Instagram reels. Country music is as hot as it has ever been — not because of pink-haired commie liberals, but because of hard-working, patriotic conservatives. Go to a country concert these days. The parking lots are chock-full of lifted trucks with Trump-Vance stickers. Inside the venues you’ll often find more MAGA hats than band merch. American flags everywhere, Bible verses tattooed on forearms, and not a Bud Light in sight.

“When certain country stars were swept up in the Left’s cancel culture crusades, conservatives were there selling out arenas and buying their merchandise,” Bishop continued. “These fans have been there at every turn, as steadfast in their support of their musical icons as they are in support of their country.”

“It’s time country stars repaid the favor,” Bishop argued.

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