‘Astonishing!’ Chris Wallace Stunned By Republicans ‘Making Excuses For Trump And Piling On Biden’ — Dems ‘Doing The Opposite’

CNN’s Chris Wallace said he was “astonished” by the sight of “Republicans making excuses for Trump and piling on [President Joe] Biden, Democrats doing exactly the opposite.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Wallace joined co-anchors Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins minutes after playing a before-and-after supercut of Republicans who are now “pouncing on Biden” over classified documents but downplaying ex-President Donald Trump’s matter following the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Wallace found the clips package stunning, and while he noted the significant differences in the two cases, he told his colleagues the White House “has been anything but transparent”:

POPPY HARLOW: Here we are with two presidents, back-to-back presidents with two special counsels. This has never happened before. As Jamie Gangel said last night, in a word, never. And two people that might face off in the 2024 election.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, it’s why we all got into the news business, because we know that no Hollywood scriptwriter could have come up with this. And, and, you know, it’s just so astonishing in those clips you showed before of Republicans making excuses for Trump and piling on Biden, Democrats doing exactly the opposite. That does remind me of a Hollywood script, Casablanca, where the French inspector leaves the casino, comes out and says, “I’m shocked to find out that there’s gambling going on in the back room here.” I mean, it’s all politics and it’s quite extraordinary. And, you know, yes, they’re going to be investigating, as Kaitlan just pointed out, they’re continuing to investigate Trump and whether he still has documents. But given the fact that we just found out yesterday, there was a third batch of documents, or at least one document, a third group, coming from Biden, you got to assume that the new special prosecutor, special counsel will be investigating that and whether we have found all of the Biden documents.

DON LEMON: If you’re explaining, you’re losing. And so, listen, I think obviously, I think the viewers at home are very smart, because people when I said, you know, people at home are going to see this and they’re going to see them as very similar situations. Right. And the criticism was, well, people you know, you’re saying that the viewers are dumb, people. I know people aren’t dumb, but people aren’t paying attention to every single nuance, Chris. And when they look at when they say Biden had documents and Trump had documents and Biden is going to, the Biden people are going to have to explain how this is different every single time. If they’re explaining, are they losing, at least politically?

CHRIS WALLACE: Absolutely. You know, there may be legal differences. And I think there are obviously, in the case of Trump, there was a year fight with a grand jury subpoena and eventually they had to raid. And at this point, we have no evidence of that with Biden that everything they’ve found. Again, so far. We have no evidence that if they found something, they didn’t immediately turn it over. But in the political sense, you’re exactly right. It’s one guy had documents. And remember how Biden went after Trump back in September on 60 Minutes. “How is this possible? It’s just unimaginable.” And then it turns out that he’s got three sets of documents. And, you know, for all of the talk from the White House yesterday about how transparent they were, remember the first batch of documents they found before the midterm election in November, we didn’t find out about it until there was a response to a media break of this story this week. So this Biden White House was anything but transparent about the fact that they had classified documents.