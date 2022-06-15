Betsy DeVos, Who Led the Department of Education, Now Says It Shouldn’t ‘Exist’

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said on Tuesday the agency she led under former President Donald Trump should be abolished.

The College Fix (which this writer once contributed to) first reported on DeVos’ remark.

During a discussion at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DeVos said, “I frankly don’t think the Department of Education should exist.”

She said that belief didn’t resonate with the department’s staff, though it did “with a lot of folks outside of Washington it does because, really, for any of the creative reforms we advanced we really had to essentially work around most of the career staff because there were very few who would actually get the work done that needed to be done or would present options that weren’t even close to what we were attempting to do.”

DeVos went on to say that “there are a lot of really nice and well-meaning people there.”

“I don’t mean to disparage them in any way, but they are definitely oriented around being in their roles for probably most of their careers, if not, all of them,” she continued. “And most of them don’t have really insight into what the rest of the world is really functioning like and so they’re — you’re never going to have the creativity in a large bureaucracy that you need to have in really upending and changing what isn’t working.”

DeVos, a staunch proponent of school choice, resigned as Education Secretary on Jan. 8 in protest of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

