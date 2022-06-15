‘I Welcome Support From African-Americans’: DeSantis Celebrates Musk ‘Leaning’ Toward Him for 2024

After billionaire CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX Elon Musk said he is leaning toward Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, the Florida Republican responded during a presser saying that he welcomes support “from African-Americans.”

DeSantis was holding a presser on the reinstatement of the Florida State Guard, and announced Florida native and retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Chris Graham to lead the civilian force.

During the Q&A he was asked about Musk saying in a Twitter thread that he is leaning toward DeSantis in 2024.

He chuckled at the question first before answering.

“So what I would say, you know, I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is, you know, I welcome support from African-Americans. What can I say?,” said DeSantis as the room laughed at his remark.

Musk was born in South Africa.

At the time of this post the tech billionaire has not responded to the comments from the Florida governor.

DeSantis has been a vocal supporter of Musk’s effort to purchase Twitter. The governor has not said he is running for president in 2024, but Donald Trump appears to be taking the threat of a DeSantis seriously — or at least rather personally.

Watch the clip above, via Facebook.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com