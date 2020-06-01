Biden Blames 60k Deaths on Trump Not Shutting US Down ‘A Month Earlier’ — Forgets He Held Rallies Through March 10

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that as many as 60,000 additional Americans may have survived the coronavirus pandemic had the country “shut down” a month earlier — but failed to mention that his campaign kept holding rallies well into that period, including after 23 states had declared emergencies in response to the pandemic.

“This Covid epidemic has basically shut down the country these last three months. And, by the way, if we had shut it down a month earlier, we’d have probably another 45,000 to 60,000 people — would be alive instead of dead,” Biden told an audience in Delaware.

The state of Washington on Feb. 29 became the first state to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Vermont became the final state on March 16.

Biden’s campaign, by contrast, held events on March 7, 9, and 10. (The campaign canceled an event scheduled to take place in Ohio on March 10, but Biden did deliver a speech in Philadelphia after a strong performance in six of the Democratic Party’s nominating contests that day. Pennsylvania declared a state of emergency four days earlier.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) held his final rally of the Democratic presidential nominating campaign on March 9. President Donald Trump held his final rally on March 2.

Stay-at-home orders began going into effect on March 19, when California issued the first one.

Speaking in reference to the president, Biden said on Monday, “Now I’m going to say something outrageous. He didn’t listen to guys like me back in January saying we’d have a problem, an epidemic was on the way.”

Both parties have grappled with the safety and political optics of when it will be feasible to resume holding large-scale events, with an eye toward their national conventions in August. Democrats delayed their Milwaukee convention by a month after originally scheduling it for July but also took measures last month enabling it to take place virtually. Republicans have threatened to move their convention to a new location if North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refuses to guarantee it can be held without restrictions.

Watch above via Fox News (H/T Jerry Dunleavy)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]