Stephen Miller went all in on taunting Texas state Rep. James Talarico on Thursday, telling Jesse Watters that when the Senate candidate gets his blood drawn, “soy milk comes out.”

Miller joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the still unresolved conflict with Iran, before moving to a favored topic for both men– attacking Talarico’s masculinity. The top advisor to President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Talarico was the “first transgender Senate candidate” – a post that made headlines after the official DNC account replied by calling him an “ugly f*ck.” Miller repeated the line to Watters on Thursday, before launching into a long, insult-laden rant against Talarico.

“Well, first of all, I think it’s very bold, one could say brave, courageous, that the Democratic Party would choose Texas of all places to nominate their first transgender Senate candidate,” he said.

Miller continued:

He’s clearly transitioning into a female. You know, when Talarico goes in for a blood test, when he gets a physical, blood doesn’t come out; instead, soy milk comes out. This man has less testosterone than Jasmine Crockett. It is a mind boggling choice. They would choose a person to run for that office who looks like he doesn’t belong in the Senate but in a cabaret show. Look, at the end of the day, I have a hard time believing that the people of Texas, some of the toughest, roughest, strongest men and women, the pioneer heritage, the frontier history, from the Mexican American war, through the Alamo and everything else are going to choose somebody with that much soy to be a U.S. senator compared to a real conservative patriotic god-fearing and truly be loved statewide figure in Ken Paxton.

The soy-related attacks on Talarico stem from a popular argument made by Republicans like Paxton and Trump that the state senator is a vegan, which he is not.

Talarico is set to face Paxton in November, after Tuesday night’s primary saw the Texas Attorney General defeat Senator John Cornyn (R). The scandal-ridden Paxton had snagged President Trump’s unexpected endorsement last week, a move that triggered widespread backlash from many within his party.

Watch above via Fox News.

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