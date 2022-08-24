Biden Breaks Silence on FBI’s Trump Raid When Questioned By Peter Doocy

President Joe Biden broke his weeks-long silence on the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Following Biden’s Wednesday speech announcing student debt forgiveness, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president if he knew about the raid ahead of time.

“Mr. President, how much advance notice did you have of the FBI’s plan to search Mar-a-Lago,” asked Doocy.

“I didn’t have any advanced notice. None, zero,” replied Biden. “Not one single bit. Thank you.”

The Aug. 8 raid resulted in the FBI confiscating hundreds of documents allegedly classified that Trump allegedly took when he left office in January 2021. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that he personally approved seeking the search warrant. The White House has denied being given a heads-up prior to the raid.

“The president was not briefed, was not aware of it,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Aug. 9, adding that “no one at the White House was given a heads-up.”

Biden announced he is forgiving up to $20,000 in debt of Pell Grant recipients for individuals making less than $125,000 annually and couples making under $250,000 annually. Other student debt up to $10,000 will be forgiven for those under those same qualifications. The president also extended the moratorium on student loan payments for the last time. The moratorium, which was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will end on Dec. 31. Biden also capped repayment of undergraduate loans at 5 percent of monthly income.

