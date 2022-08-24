Matt Gaetz Wants the GOP-Led House to ‘Convert Every Single Committee to an Oversight Committee’ For Investigations

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz, fresh off his primary victory on Tuesday night, laid out his “vision” for how the Republicans will govern the House of Representatives should they reclaim the majority on the right-wing Real America’s Voice network on Wednesday.

“I have a vision that is specific for the Republican-controlled House and divided government,” Gaetz began.

“We have to convert every single committee to an oversight committee. And once we commit to that paradigm, then you can say, okay, you don’t have to create like a select committee,” he continued.

“You just assign the Hunter Biden matter to foreign affairs. You assign vaccine injuries to the health care committees. You assign breaking up big tech to the Commerce Committee. You assign getting the wokeism out of our military to the Armed Services Committee,” he explained further.

“And, you know, Jim Jordan and I started talking like this many months ago, and we’ve heard Kevin McCarthy really dovetail into that thinking quite nicely,” Gaetz continued in an apparent reference to McCarthy threatening to investigate Attorney General Merrick Garland after the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“So what was once kind of a radical, unprecedented perspective on how to utilize the majority now has become pretty mainstream,” Gaetz concluded in a clip that has gone viral and was first shared online by Ron Filipkowski.

