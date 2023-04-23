Biden Confirms Evacuation of U.S. Embassy Staff From Sudan as Conflict Rages On

President Joe Biden announced that U.S. special forces evacuated American personnel from the U.S. embassy in Sudan while the country is grappling with internal fighting.

“Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. Government personnel from Khartoum in response to the situation in Sudan. I am grateful for the commitment of our Embassy staff and the skill of our service members who brought them to safety,” the president said. “I am receiving regular reports from my team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, to the extent possible. We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort.”

This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It’s unconscionable and it must stop. We’re temporarily suspending operations at the U.S. Embassy in Sudan, but our commitment to the Sudanese people and the future they want is unending. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2023

While the U.S. has suspended its diplomatic mission in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital is in chaos as the country enters its second week of violent conflict. The conflict stems from a power struggle between the military and the Rapid Security Forces (RSF) paramilitary group for control of the country’s institutions.

Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the top commander of the Sudanese armed forces, and RSF leader Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo were allies back in 2021 when they combined forces to orchestrate the military coup that overthrew the government. While there were hopes that Sudan would restructure under a democratically-elected government, the partnership between Burhan and Dagalo fell apart due to disagreements about the RSF’s incorporation into the military, and the balance of power between the two.

