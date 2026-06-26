Jimmy Fallon Cracks State Fair Petting Zoo Is Filled With Animals Trump Learned for His Cognitive Test

Jimmy Fallon roasted President Donald Trump Thursday night as he joked visitors to the new Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., could find a petting zoo stocked with the same animals the president identified during one of his cognitive tests.

For a second night the Tonight Show host riffed on the fair, which officially opened Thursday on the National Mall as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary, outlining several attractions inspired by Trump.

“The fair has everything,” Fallon said. “There’s a giant Ferris wheel, there’s a carousel. They even have a Trump approval rating roller coaster, which has the biggest drop in history.”

He followed with another swipe at the president’s longtime physician for passing him on fitness tests, joking: “And this is fun. They also hired Trump’s doctor to guess what you want your weight to be. ‘150?’ ‘Sure.'”

Fallon then turned to Trump’s past discussion of cognitive testing, quipping that fairgoers could visit “a petting zoo with some of the animals Trump named during his last cognitive test.”

Imitating the president, Fallon added: “Horse, duck, stripey horse.”

Trump has repeatedly bragged about passing cognitive tests, arguing they demonstrate his mental sharpness and IQ amid speculation about his health, especially after he underwent a MOCA dementia screening test.

During a May rally at The Villages, a heavily Republican retirement community in central Florida, the president veered from remarks promoting his One Big Beautiful Bill to revisit the tests, detailing how he was asked to name animals.

“I don’t think Obama could pass it. Biden? Give me a break. You know, the first question’s very easy. It’s a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark,” he riffed. “They say, ‘Which one is the bear?’ And everybody says ohhh– 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions.”

Trump also said one doctor described him as “a mad genius.”

In April, 50 House Democrats led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) backed legislation that would establish a commission to evaluate a president’s capacity to serve under the 25th Amendment.

Watch above via NBC.

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