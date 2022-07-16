Biden Draws Laugh with Subtle Zing of Friend Who Some Say Has ‘Single-Handedly Doomed Humanity’

President Joe Biden drew a laugh from a reporter who asked him about Senator Joe Manchin‘s scuttling of climate change proposals after seemingly endless negotiations.

On Thursday night, news broke that Manchin won’t go along with climate and tax provisions that Biden and the Democrats have been pushing to include in a reconciliation package that can pass with a simple majority in the Senate — a move that ex-Obama senior adviser John Podesta declared has “single-handedly doomed humanity.”

Manchin has frequently bucked his party on major issues, but President Biden has largely maintained a collegial public attitude toward his former Senate colleague. That facade cracked ever-so-subtly after this new turn.

Biden took questions from reporters Friday after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and other leaders, and was asked about The Manchin Doom at the end of the scrum. As he was walking out the door, another reporter asked if he thought Manchin’s marathon deliberations had been “in good faith”:

Q On the issue of climate, Joe Manchin obviously made significant news right now, which appears to be torpedoing what was one of your biggest priorities as it relates to energy and to climate back at home. Your message to those Americans right now who are looking for that relief that would have a wide impact as it affects the climate and energy specifically? THE PRESIDENT: I am not going away. I’m going to use every power I have as President to continue to fulfill my pledge to move toward dealing with global warming. Thank you very much. Q Mr. President, is Joe Manchin negotiating in good faith? THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t negotiate with Joe Manchin. I have no idea.

The reporter expelled a laugh at a response that somehow managed to be equal parts rebuke and dodge.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

