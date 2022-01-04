Biden: If You’re Fully Vaccinated, Be ‘Concerned’ But Not ‘Alarmed’

President Joe Biden had separate messages for those vaccinated and those unvaccinated amid the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with his words to the former group likely to raise eyebrows.

During a speech from the White House on Tuesday, Biden said, “Those are fully vaccinated especially those with the booster shots … you can still get Covid, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you become seriously ill.”

“And we’re seeing Covid-19 cases among vaccinated and workplaces across America, including here at the White House, but if you’re vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected,” continued Biden. “You know, be concerned about Omicron, but don’t be alarmed. But if you’re unvaccinated, you have some reason as to be alarmed.

“Many of you will, you know, you’ll experience severe illness in many cases if you get Covid-19 if you’re not vaccinated. Some will die, needlessly die. The unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds and crowding emergency rooms and intensive care units. That just displaces other people that need access to those hospitals.”

Biden’s remarks came the day after the United States reached 1 million daily Covid cases, shattering the previous high during the pandemic.

According to NBC News:

Washington, D.C., and Florida have had the largest jump in new cases in the last two weeks. Washington saw Covid cases increase by 902 percent in that time period, while cases in Florida went up 744 percent, according to an NBC News analysis of state and local health data. The record-breaking single-day total could be a reflection of delayed reporting as a number of states did not announce data on New Year’s Eve and during the holiday weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the omicron variant now accounts for up to 95 percent of U.S. test samples reviewed last week, according to modeled projections. But that projection could differ from later estimates.

