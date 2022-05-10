Biden Pushes Back When Pressed To Take Responsibility For Inflation: ‘Our Policies Helped Not Hurt!’

President Joe Biden pushed back when CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond repeatedly asked if he takes “any responsibility” for inflation — telling Diamond that “our policies helped, not hurt.”

The president took questions from reporters Tuesday afternoon after delivering remarks on his plans to fight inflation, beginning with Diamond.

“Why do you believe so many Americans believe that your administration is not doing enough to combat inflation?” Diamond asked, referencing recent polling on the subject.

“And do you believe that you and your administration bear some measure of responsibility for the inflation that we’re seeing across the country?” Diamond added.

Biden answered at length that Americans are upset with the administration because “we’re in power,” and that “I don’t blame them,” and then ticked through a familiar list of factors contributing to inflation that included the pandemic and Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine.

“The vast majority of Americans are hoping that their government just takes care of the problem and they don’t have to think about it in detail, at the kitchen table, at the dinner table. And that’s understandable no matter what their background,” the president said.

Diamond then followed up over the din of other reporters trying to question Biden, again asking him whether his policies are at all responsible for the inflation. Biden did not think so:

JEREMY DIAMOND: Do you take any responsibility for the inflation in this country? Do you take any responsibility, your policies? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I think our policies helped, not hurt. Think about what they say. The vast majority of the economists think that this is going to be a real tough problem to solve. But it’s not because of spending. We brought down the deficit. The bottom line is, how much does America owe? How much in the hole are we going? We’re reducing that.

Watch above via CNN.

