Piers Morgan Sends Russell Brand Into Cringeworthy Bible Search in Epicly Weird Viral Moment

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Journalist Piers Morgan sent embattled comic actor Russell Brand into a comically awkward search for a Bible passage that quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

Brand — recently seen suggesting that President Donald Trump is the Antichrist — took his newfound scriptural enthusiasm to Friday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Morgan quizzed him about the Bible he ostentatiously toted into his sexual assault and rape hearing.

When Morgan asked him about a specific passage, Brand spent a solid minute-and-a-half trying to find it:

PIERS MORGAN: Can I go back to asking a question about your Bible?

RUSSELL BRAND: Yes, if you want.

PIERS MORGAN: Was that the one you took into court?

RUSSELL BRAND: Yeah, the very one.

PIERS MORGAN: OK. What was your thinking of taking it into core, and what you were seeing, looking at some passages, what were the relevant passages for you?

RUSSELL BRAND: Thank you for asking.

PIERS MORGAN: That didn’t hurt, did it?

RUSSELL BRAND: A little bit.

(FLIPS PAGES).

It was this from Isaiah. You’re right, (MUTTERS) did say, you know, be chill-. Sometimes I lose the chill, man. Is this.

(FLIPS PAGES).

They don’t like that, do they, in the old gallery? But remember you just said it’s a hired spot. This is from Eye-ZYE-AH.

(FLIPS PAGES).

WHISPERS TO SELF.

(FLIPS PAGES).

(FLIPS PAGES).

It says here–.

(FLIPS PAGES).

The verse that I was looking at that day was…

(FLIPS PAGE).

Not this, I can’t actually find the verse that I had that day.

But this is good enough. This is from Isaiah 12.

I will praise you Lord, although you were angry with me, your anger has turned away and you have comforted me.

Surely God is my salvation. I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord, the Lord himself is my strength and my defense.

What I was looking at before is that there’s a bit where he says, see I’m doing a new thing, Isaiah says, like springs in the desert, like in the dessert of your life, when your life becomes barren and difficult, that a new resource with God will appear.