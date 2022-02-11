President Joe Biden revealed to NBC News anchor Lester Holt that he has narrowed down his list of Supreme Court nominees to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer to “about four people.”

“Can I ask you where you stand right now in your nomination process for Supreme Court,” Holt asked Biden on Thursday in an interview whose entirety will air on Super Bowl Sunday. “What your shortlist looks like, or if you want to name the nominee right here we’d be happy to hear.”

“Well, first of all, the shortlist are nominees who are incredibly well qualified and documented,” replied Biden.

Holt asked Biden how many nominees he’s considering.

“Well, what I’ve done is, I’ve taken about four people and done the deep dive on the, meaning this thorough background checks, and see if there’s anything in the background that would make them not qualified,” said Biden, who did not list any names.

Nonetheless, possible nominees include U.S. Circuit Court Judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi and Eunice Lee, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger. As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged that, if elected, he would nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if there’s a vacancy.

Holt asked Biden, “Is it important that you believe they’ll get a vote from the Republican side?”

“I think whomever I pick will get a vote from Republican side for the following reason – I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here, I’m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had, with an open mind, who understands the Constitution, interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution,” responded Biden.

Watch above, via NBC.

