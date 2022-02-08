President Biden Will Have Sit Down with NBC’s Lester Holt on Super Bowl Sunday

President Joe Biden will sit down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt that will air during the network’s pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The network made the announcement through a press release, although what Holt and Biden plan to discuss was not mentioned:

NBC News’ Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview airing during NBC’s Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on Sunday, Feb. 13. Portions of the interview will first air on NBC Nightly News Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. Taking place in Virginia, this marks President Biden’s first sit-down interview of 2022 and his first since marking one year in office. Additional highlights will also air Friday, Feb. 11 on TODAY, Nightly News, MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW.

Presidents sitting down for interviews before the most-watched television event in the country has become a tradition in recent years.

During his first Super Bowl in office, former President Donald Trump spoke to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Trump skipped a scheduled interview the following year with NBC and Holt. At the time, Trump was at odds with the NFL over players who had declined to stand for the national anthem before games.

A source close to Trump told CNN, “He is not doing a Super Bowl interview.”

Trump sat down for a Super Bowl interview the following year with CBS’ Margaret Brennan.

Biden, during his first Super Bowl, spoke to CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell before last year’s championship game in Tampa, Florida, where the hometown Buccaneers were set to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year’s Super Bowl will match up the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com