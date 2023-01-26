President Joe Biden lit into House Republicans on Thursday over their plan to vote to replace the IRS and the U.S. tax code with a national 30 percent sales tax.

“And now these MAGA Republicans introduced another bill that’s going to eliminate the IRS eliminated completely. The only guys are going to look at the complicated tax returns that people have and replace the IRS, which I mean, nice, no, no, no taxes, right?” Biden said speaking at a steamfitters union hall in Virginia.

“Except with a 30% national sales tax and everything from if you buy a home to a car to eggs. Who do you think pays for that? Who do you think is going to get ripped off?” Biden continued, adding:

That’s right. They want to raise taxes on working and middle-class people in America by passing a national sales tax, taxing every item from groceries, gasoline, clothing, supplies, medicine, even big ticket items like rent and cars. 30% sales tax on all of those issues, all those pieces. Do you think, by the way, I thought I heard today that the speaker of the House says he’s not sure he’s for it now.

“Bless me Father, for he has sinned, I tell you. There is redemption. Republican speaker says he’s not so sure he’s for it,” Biden joked while signing the cross.

“Look, do they think this is going to help with inflation in the process, cutting taxes on the wealthiest? You got to be kidding me. What in God’s name is this all about? Look, that’s how they’re starting this new term, cutting taxes on billionaires, raising taxes on middle-class families, and making inflation worse for real. And let me be clear. If any of these bills somehow got past the House and the Senate, I will veto that,” Biden vowed.

Axios reported on Tuesday that McCarthy had come out against the proposed national sales tax, a vote on which “was part of a deal McCarthy made with hardliners in his conference to secure the speakership this month.” The report notes that McCarthy’s opposition, along with three New York Republicans who have also come out against it, effectively kills the legislation in the House given the slim GOP majority.

Watch the clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com