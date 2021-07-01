President Joe Biden held an emotional news conference following his meeting with the families of the victims in the Surfside, Florida condo collapse.

The President was late to the scheduled press availability as a result of his desire to speak with each individual family that had been impacted by this tragedy.

“We’re here for you, as one nation,” Biden said.

Biden made a conscious effort to mention both Democrat and Republican Floridian officials in continuity with his previous efforts of bipartisanship also stating, “there’s no disagreement, there’s no bickering, we’re all on the same team … that’s the one thing that made me feel good about all this.”

The President also invoked his own familial loss of his late wife in a car accident as a display of empathy towards the victims of this event. Speaking from personal experience Biden said, “The hard part is to not know whether they survived or not.”

Biden praised the resilience of the victims’ families noting that he “walked away impressed by their strength.”

He added that he sat down with a woman who “had just lost her husband and her little baby boy,” continuing that she “didn’t know what to do.”

Biden continued to quote her saying, “My husband, my cousin, my mom and dad. How can I have closure without being able to bury them if I don’t get the body?”

“The whole nation is mourning with these families,” he said. “They’re going through hell.”

Watch the Press Conference above via MSNBC

