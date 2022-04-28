Biden Takes Jab At Schumer For Saying He’s ‘Closer’ To Canceling $50k In Student Debt: ‘I Am NOT Considering’ That Amount

President Joe Biden took a good-natured jab at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer when a reporter asked about negotiations over student loan forgiveness.

On Thursday morning, Biden took to the Roosevelt Room of the White House to deliver what the White House billed as “remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war.”

The president went on to take questions from reporters following his prepared remarks, one of which was on the subject of Schumer’s remarks on the Senate floor on student debt cancellation.

“Mr. President, Majority Leader Schumer said yesterday that you’re, quote, ‘getting closer’ to using executive authority to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt,” the reporter said, and asked “Can you confirm that?”

With a smile, Biden cracked “You mean my spokesman said that?”

“Majority Leader Schumer,” the reporter repeated.

Biden then said he is “considering dealing with some debt reduction” — but categorically ruled out the amount the reporter specified:

Look, number one, one of — the first thing we did was reform the system that was in place that didn’t work for anybody that allowed people to write off debt if they engaged in public service. We’ve almost a million — seven hundred and eighty-five — don’t hold me to the exact number; I’ll get the number — seven hundred and some thousand have had debt forgiven — their whole debt forgiven because of their work working in –either as teachers or other means by which they qualify. And we continue to make that easier. Secondly, I am considering dealing with some debt reduction. I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction. But I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there are going to — there will be additional debt forgiveness, and I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.

Schumer’s exact words were “I think the president is moving in our direction. My talks with him and his staff have been very fruitful over the last little while, and I am hopeful that he will do the right thing. We’re getting closer, we’re getting closer.”

Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have waged a lengthy public pressure campaign-adjacent effort to get the president to sign away student debt that has not endeared the pair to Biden’s supporters. But given the contours of the debate, it looks more like a friendly dance designed to land both sides on their respective sweet spots: Biden compromising while voicing centrist concerns, Warren and Schumer fighting for the base.

Watch above via AP.

