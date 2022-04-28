Biden Delivers Heartfelt Praise For Press Covering Ukraine Conflict ‘Under Fire’

President Joe Biden lauded the press on Thursday over their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During an address announcing a new proposal of U.S. assistance to Ukraine, Biden noted that he’ll be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday to “celebrate the press.”

“Think of what the press has done. The courage it’s taken to stay in those war zones. The courage it’s taken to report every single day,” continued Biden. “I’ve always had respect for the press, but I can’t tell you how much respect I have, watching, watching them in these zones where they’re under fire, risking their own lives, to make sure the world hears the truth. Imagine if we weren’t getting that information. It’d be a different world. It’d be a different circumstance.”

Since the conflict began in late February, at least 20 journalists have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

While Biden has mostly expressed respect toward reporters, he has had moments where he’s lost his cool with them, including notable incidents with Fox News White House correspondents Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy. During the 2020 presidential campaign, he lashed out at reporters who asked about his son, Hunter Biden.

Watch above, via CNN.

