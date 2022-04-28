Biden Laughs at His Own Verbal Stumble Over the Word ‘Kleptocracy’ During Ukraine Presser

President Joe Biden laughed as he got hung up on the word “kleptocracy” during a press conference updating the nation about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, Biden took to the Roosevelt Room of the White House to deliver what the White House billed as “remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war.”

Biden slammed Russia and praised the Ukrainians, and announced new requests for funding and support for Ukraine — including efforts directed at Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin’s “kleptocracy.”

He also appeared to misread some other word as “accommodate,” but seemed to take the stumbles in stride with a laugh:

In addition to this supplemental funding. I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package of — that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their take their ill-begotten gains. We’re going to accommodate them. We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocra… Yeah, kleptocracy, the klep… The guys who are the kleptocracy. (Laughs) But these are bad guys. This legislative package enhances our law enforcement capabilities to seize property linked to Russia’s kleptocracy. It’s going to create new expedited procedures for forfeiture and seizure of these properties, and it’s going to ensure that when the oligarchs assets are sold off, funds can be used directly to remedy the harm Russia caused in their help.. and help build Ukraine.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, the fact that then-candidate Biden spent years overcoming a stammer became widely known when Sarah Huckabee Sanders mocked him, then apologized. But opponents have continued to attack Biden over such stumbles.

The president also singled out the American press for praise, and went on to take questions from reporters following his prepared remarks.

Watch above via NBC News.

