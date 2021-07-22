Biden Thanks Fox News, GOP For Pro-Vax Turn, Says He Doesn’t Know If They ‘Believed What They Were Saying’ Before Anyway

President Joe Biden thanked Fox News and several elected Republicans for their recent pro-vaccine push, and told reporters that “I don’t know how many of them believed what they were saying.”

Biden spoke briefly with reporters before his Air Force One Departure at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday night, where he was asked about a recent raft of pro-vaccine statements from Fox News personalities and elected Republicans.

“Mr. President, what do you think of the Republicans and Fox News changing their tune on the vaccine?” a reporter asked the president.

Biden expanded on remarks he’d made earlier at a CNN town hall, at once thanking the Republicans and Fox and doubting the sincerity of earlier skepticism or hesitancy:

Well, rather than be critical of it, I thank them for it. I think it’s a matter of — first of all, in truth, I don’t know how many of them believed what they were saying. They may have really believed it — the things that they’ve been saying. And — but I think once the realization occurred that this virus is only killing primarily those people who had not been vaccinated, I think it was sort of, as we Catholics say, a bit of an “epiphany” for them. You know, it was a — like a — you know, conversion on the way to Damascus or something. But I think it became real, and I — I’m glad they had the courage to say what they said. And hopefully it will have some impact.

While Fox personalities have made conspicuous pro-vaccine statements recently, they also continue to promote anti-vaccine sentiment.

Watch above via Fox19 Cinncinati.

