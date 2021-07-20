Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opened Tuesday’s Senate GOP press conference with an urgent plea for more Americans to get vaccinated.

With Covid cases rising around the country due to the Delta variant, McConnell said, “It never occurred to me after three highly effective vaccines were developed in under a year that we’d have difficulty getting Americans to take the shots, but that’s obviously where we are.”

McConnell, a polio survivor, has been particularly vocal in recent months encouraging vaccines and specifically addressing hesitancy among Republican men.

“These shots need to get in everybody’s arm as rapidly as possible or we’re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don’t yearn for that we went through last year,” he added.

Minutes later, he again emphasized the need for vaccinations and said, “This is not complicated!”

One reporter asked him about individuals on the right who have been making a number of anti-vaccine comments.

McConnell responded:

I don’t know how I could be any more clear than I have been. I’ve been saying the same thing about vaccinations all along the way. Others can say whatever they choose to say, but this is something I think I’m a good example of, something I know the answer to. It is not at all unclear that the way to avoid getting back in the hospital is to get vaccinated. I want to encourage everybody to do that and to ignore all of these other voices that are giving demonstrably bad advice.

You can watch above.

