Hannity Tells Viewers to ‘Take Covid Seriously’: ‘Enough People Have Died’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity told viewers on Monday night they should be taking covid-19 seriously.

He questioned universities mandating the vaccine “regardless of even whether [students] have natural immunity” and brought up the “rare cases… where people have serious underlying health conditions that could be aggravated by the vaccine.”

Hannity spoke with one student who said she was diagnosed with Guillan-Barré Syndrome in 2019 and told the Fox host she was not granted a medical exemption from the covid-19 vaccine.

Before the interview, Hannity made a point of telling viewers “please take covid seriously.” He made very similar comments in May, but these remarks tonight got a fair amount of attention on Twitter:

I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously. You also have a right to medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality is also important. And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

