The Twitterverse had quite a few things to say about Fox News’ Sean Hannity endorsing vaccines and advising people to “take Covid seriously.”

During his Monday night show, Hannity delivered a monologue at one point where he said “enough people have died” from the coronavirus, and his viewers ought to talk to their doctors and learn about how best to safeguard against the pandemic. Hannity’s comments came after several of his fellow Fox hosts urged people to get vaccinated, though Tucker Carlson — who has been pushing anti-vax talking points for months — did not.

“Take it seriously,” Hannity said. “You also have a right to medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality is also important. And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Hannity’s pro-vaccine spiel was sandwiched between two segments of his show where he presented a decidedly negative point of view against vaccines. Hannity railed at universities instituting vaccine mandates before his remarks, and after he made them, he then interviewed a young woman who refused to get vaccinated after having a negative reaction to a different kind of vaccine years ago.

This did not escape the notice of political observers, so some of them ripped Hannity for trying to have it both ways on vaccines.

Before this clip, Hannity criticized a university for mandating vaccines. After this clip, Hannity interviewed a young woman who lost feeling in her legs for a month in 2019 after getting a different type of vaccine. https://t.co/cczyquYJm8 — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 20, 2021

Hannity is going to get a lot of praise for this 20-second soundbite. But before he said this, he railed against a university for mandating vaccines and then followed it up by interviewing a college student who refuses to get vaccinated. https://t.co/ICOLVvwdSA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 20, 2021

This brief comment was shoehorned on between two anti-vax stories with no evidence to support them. At least he believed science and doctors for 30 seconds? https://t.co/3AjZKDwaEe — Nick Weig (@tbweig) July 20, 2021

Others slammed his segment by essentially pronouncing it too little, too late:

Me, watching people fall for Fox News/Hannity redemption arc bullshit yet again pic.twitter.com/7EIWZAYT05 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 20, 2021

Hey everyone, @seanhannity is finally whispring “Iceberg!” a year after the Titanic hit the ocean floor. pic.twitter.com/08A8LVi49V — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 20, 2021

I’m sorry Fox/Hannity but you don’t get a “that a boy” for doing what you should’ve been doing the entire time. You don’t get extra credit for telling the truth about the #COVID19 and vaccines. In theory, telling the truth is literally your job. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) July 20, 2021

Hey @seanhannity this is very little and very late. Say this every night this week and it’s a start. Get your buddies @TuckerCarlson and @IngrahamAngle to do the same. You’ve all contributed to so many deaths. https://t.co/Iwk2rKWvv5 — Dr. Rob Davidson #GetVaccinated (@DrRobDavidson) July 20, 2021

And others wondered if there was an ulterior motive behind Hannity’s pro-vaccine moment, and whether it had anything to do with legal disputes:

Presume there is a lawsuit or something over willfully misinforming their audience that led to this revelation.

Can you imagine what the situation in the US would be like if these a**holes hadn’t lied for the last forever about #covid19 & that vaccines would save their lives? https://t.co/pOs5hwNFSX — LizaYuzda (@LizaYuzda) July 20, 2021

>> @oliverdarcy‘s question: “Was this just a one-day bandaid to help Fox with its PR problems?” https://t.co/qaeJZdjXWY pic.twitter.com/hm85laGMnH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2021

Hannity is suddenly acting like someone has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him.🧐 https://t.co/DAEEe18jSr — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) July 20, 2021

Please, for the love of all that’s good, you don’t have to praise Sean Hannity. He has done absolutely nothing to merit your praise. “Take COVID seriously” is his numbed and resigned response to getting spanked by Fox News lawyers behind closed doors. Don’t praise him for that. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 20, 2021

Science is great

Vaccines are great Listen to Hannity. Gotta stay alive to own more libs. https://t.co/hODIevzmaY — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) July 20, 2021

Hannity: “I implore you to talk to your doctor. Because I just talked to my lawyer.” https://t.co/cKbUNYgvh2 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 20, 2021

Of course, Hannity’s remarks may very well end up encouraging somebody to get vaccinated, so a handful of people were willing to give him credit for that:

Hannity has been awful on more than 90% of issues, including this one. But someone, somewhere, is going to live because he said this. That doesn’t erase all the damage he has done, and will continue to do, as a propagandist and promoter of lies. But life is full of paradoxes. — Will Saletan (@saletan) July 20, 2021

Likely never going to say this again.

Please retweet Sean Hannity https://t.co/BZuhSqAIkX — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) July 20, 2021

Wow what happened? You know what? I don’t even care. Say more of these words, Hannity. Apparently he’s one of like two people over there who don’t actively want their viewers to die. https://t.co/HEKcp21Bwp — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 20, 2021

Yes, Hannity was ordered to say what he said tonight. Yes, what Hannity said tonight he should’ve said 16 months ago. Yes, watching Fox News can get you killed. Yes, that coward Tucker dumped on the vaccines again tonight. It’s still never too late to help save lives. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 20, 2021

Every @FoxNews primetime host needs to say this to their viewers. Sean Hannity will save a few lives with his words tonight. https://t.co/L1rBs5gPcy — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 20, 2021

