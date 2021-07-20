Sean Hannity Mocked for Imploring Viewers to ‘Take Covid Seriously’ — Between Anti-Vax Segments

By Ken MeyerJul 20th, 2021, 8:11 am
 

The Twitterverse had quite a few things to say about Fox News’ Sean Hannity endorsing vaccines and advising people to “take Covid seriously.”

During his Monday night show, Hannity delivered a monologue at one point where he said “enough people have died” from the coronavirus, and his viewers ought to talk to their doctors and learn about how best to safeguard against the pandemic. Hannity’s comments came after several of his fellow Fox hosts urged people to get vaccinated, though Tucker Carlson — who has been pushing anti-vax talking points for months — did not.

“Take it seriously,” Hannity said. “You also have a right to medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality is also important. And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Hannity’s pro-vaccine spiel was sandwiched between two segments of his show where he presented a decidedly negative point of view against vaccines. Hannity railed at universities instituting vaccine mandates before his remarks, and after he made them, he then interviewed a young woman who refused to get vaccinated after having a negative reaction to a different kind of vaccine years ago.

This did not escape the notice of political observers, so some of them ripped Hannity for trying to have it both ways on vaccines.

