President Joe Biden is reportedly gearing up to announce the strictest Covid-19 crackdown measures that the United States has witnessed to date.

Officials are considering a requirement that those visiting or returning to the United States be tested for Covid-19 within three to five days of arriving, according to unnamed officials who leaked the information to numerous publications late Tuesday. They are also considering a measure that would require travelers — including U.S. citizens — to self-quarantine for seven days, even in the event they test negative and are vaccinated.

“Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties,” according to sources who spoke with The Washington Post.

The sources claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will claim authority for imposing the new standards through a public health order, though an initial draft of the order allegedly excluded the quarantine requirement. The proposed rules would affect more than 200,000 travelers arriving in the U.S. each day.

While the order will be unveiled on Thursday, officials including White House press secretary Jen Psaki are expected to publicly address the news as early as Wednesday. The measures come just days after Biden’s Monday proclamation that a new strain of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, was a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”

The administration took the additional measure over the weekend of banning flights from eight African nations, including South Africa, where scientists first reported detecting the variant.

