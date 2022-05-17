Biden Warns: American Democracy ‘In Its Greatest Danger of My Lifetime’

In a speech in Buffalo on Tuesday, just days after a shooting at a supermarket there, President Joe Biden warned that American democracy is “in its greatest danger of my lifetime.”

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others at Tops Friendly Markets on Saturday. Police said that the shooting was a racially-motivated hate crime.

“Look, the American experiment in democracy is in a danger like it hasn’t been in my lifetime. It’s in danger this hour,” said Biden. “Hate and fear are being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America but who don’t understand America. To confront the ideology of hate requires caring about all people. Not making distinctions.”

Biden, a Catholic, noted that “in the Scripture, we’re seen that we’re all part of the divine. Love thy neighbor as thy self.”

“That’s the America I know, that Jill knows,” he said, referring to his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

“Look, we are the most multiracial, most dynamic nation in the history of the world. Now is the time for the people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority in America and reject white supremacy,” continued Biden. “These actions we’ve seen in these hate-filled attacks represent the views of a hate-filled minority. We can’t allow them to distort America, the real America. We can’t allow them to destroy the soul of the nation.”

During the speech, Biden called the shooting “domestic terrorism” and denounced the Great Replacement Theory, the belief that Whites are in danger of being replaced by minorities.

