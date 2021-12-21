President Joe Biden’s average approval among voters for his handling of the economy has fallen to the lowest point of his presidency, according to a new survey, representing the lowest rating of any president in history.

Forty-five percent of registered voters said they approved of Biden’s performance on the economy, according to the latest CNN/SSRS poll released Tuesday, a study that has generally been more favorable to the president than others. Fifty-four percent said they disapproved. “The average of all polls taken in December is quite similar with Biden at -13 points on the economy,” CNN said in its findings, noting the figure exceeded even former President Jimmy Carter’s low-water mark in 1978, when a CBS News/New York Times poll found that president with a -8 percent gap.

On Biden’s performance more broadly, 55 percent said they disapproved, while 44 percent said they approved.

The development comes after skyrocketing inflation. Labor Department numbers pegged inflation-related price hikes at 6.8 percent in November, the highest number since 1982, and 6.2 percent in October. November marked the sixth consecutive month the rate fell above 5 percent.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 8-12, concluding a week before Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) ended hope from Democratic legislators that they would be able to pass Biden’s $2 trillion “Build Back Better” plan with an announcement that he would oppose it. Economic forecasters expected the legislation’s passage to bolster GDP by around 1 percent in 2022 while exacerbating the effects of inflation.

The poll included 1,256 registered voters who responded to pollsters by web and telephone. The margin of error was 3.7 percent.

