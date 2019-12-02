A long-awaited report from Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz is expected to come out next week, but there’s new reporting that one of his key findings is being disputed by Attorney General Bill Barr.

Per the Washington Post, the Horowitz report finds that the FBI had enough basis upon which to open an investigation into members of the Trump campaign — and Barr is making it known he does not agree:

Barr has not been swayed by Horowitz’s rationale for concluding the FBI had sufficient basis to open an investigation on July 31, 2016, these people said… The attorney general has privately contended that Horowitz does not have enough information to reach the conclusion the FBI had enough details in hand at the time to justify opening such a probe. He argues that other U.S. agencies, such as the CIA, may hold significant information that could alter Horowitz’s conclusion on that point, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Barr has also praised the inspector general’s overall work on the matter, according to one person familiar with the matter. The inspector general operates independently of Justice Department leadership, so Barr cannot order Horowitz to change his findings.

This is separate from the inquiry being overseen by U.S. attorney John Durham, assigned by Barr in May.

As the Post notes, “Even as the inspector general’s review is ending, Durham’s investigation continues.”

